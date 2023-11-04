Understanding the 4.18% Volatility Levels of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s (WBD) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) has gone up by 21.05% for the week, with a 14.57% rise in the past month and a -20.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.18% for WBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.96% for WBD stock, with a simple moving average of -10.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WBD is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WBD is $17.87, which is $6.31 above than the current price. The public float for WBD is 2.21B, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.14% of that float. The average trading volume of WBD on November 03, 2023 was 19.22M shares.

WBD) stock’s latest price update

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD)’s stock price has increased by 4.33 compared to its previous closing price of 11.08. However, the company has seen a 21.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that WBD continues to show net loss since the merger, but this scenario will soon change. It is generating FCF and Earnings will follow. Compared to its peers, WBD is significantly undervalued and the market is failing to capture the potential upside of its streaming services even when considering the decline of Networks. By adjusting WBD’s Net Income for Intangibles Amortization, Restructuring efficiencies and a combination of gains in DTC and loss in Networks, I believe WBD has significant upside.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBD stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for WBD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBD in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $19 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBD Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBD rose by +20.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc saw 21.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBD starting from Zeiler Gerhard, who purchase 38,000 shares at the price of $14.09 back on Aug 07. After this action, Zeiler Gerhard now owns 329,032 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc, valued at $535,420 using the latest closing price.

Wiedenfels Gunnar, the Chief Financial Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $11.22 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Wiedenfels Gunnar is holding 738,849 shares at $168,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.88 for the present operating margin

+18.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc stands at -21.80. The total capital return value is set at -3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.73. Equity return is now at value -13.88, with -4.96 for asset returns.

Based on Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD), the company’s capital structure generated 111.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.76. Total debt to assets is 39.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.