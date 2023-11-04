Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) by analysts is $58.29, which is $10.58 above the current market price. The public float for UBER is 1.96B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of UBER was 16.93M shares.

UBER) stock’s latest price update

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)’s stock price has soared by 2.65 in relation to previous closing price of 46.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Uber (UBER) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

UBER’s Market Performance

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has seen a 15.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.95% gain in the past month and a 6.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for UBER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.51% for UBER’s stock, with a 20.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UBER Trading at 5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER rose by +15.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.07. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc saw 92.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from Chai Nelson, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $45.05 back on Aug 21. After this action, Chai Nelson now owns 291,807 shares of Uber Technologies Inc, valued at $4,504,770 using the latest closing price.

KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, the Chief Executive Officer of Uber Technologies Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $47.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that KHOSROWSHAHI DARA is holding 1,316,243 shares at $4,750,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+28.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc stands at -28.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.57. Equity return is now at value -4.88, with -1.15 for asset returns.

Based on Uber Technologies Inc (UBER), the company’s capital structure generated 159.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.48. Total debt to assets is 36.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.