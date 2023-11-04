Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is 1.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SWN is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is $8.27, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for SWN is 1.03B and currently, short sellers hold a 5.62% of that float. On November 03, 2023, SWN’s average trading volume was 20.04M shares.

SWN) stock’s latest price update

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.07 in comparison to its previous close of 7.36, however, the company has experienced a 4.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Southwestern Energy (SWN) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

SWN’s Market Performance

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has experienced a 4.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.03% rise in the past month, and a 12.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for SWN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.42% for SWN’s stock, with a 27.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWN Trading at 10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +13.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 25.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.20 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 86.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.09. Equity return is now at value 146.60, with 42.58 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.37. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.