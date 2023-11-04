Roku Inc (ROKU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.78 compared to its previous closing price of 78.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 46.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Roku shares surge on revenue beat in the third-quarter earnings release. The company issued upbeat guidance too.

Is It Worth Investing in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 21 as "hold," and 2 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for ROKU is $84.87, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for ROKU is 123.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.16% of that float. The average trading volume for ROKU on November 03, 2023 was 6.75M shares.

ROKU’s Market Performance

ROKU stock saw an increase of 46.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.88% and a quarterly increase of -6.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.42% for Roku Inc (ROKU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.08% for ROKU’s stock, with a 23.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROKU stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for ROKU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROKU in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $75 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROKU Trading at 15.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares surge +14.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU rose by +46.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.99. In addition, Roku Inc saw 102.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from Banks Matthew C., who sale 208 shares at the price of $70.20 back on Oct 02. After this action, Banks Matthew C. now owns 5,604 shares of Roku Inc, valued at $14,602 using the latest closing price.

Katz Gidon, the President, Consumer Experience of Roku Inc, sale 1,968 shares at $79.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Katz Gidon is holding 22,572 shares at $155,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.74 for the present operating margin

+43.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.39. Equity return is now at value -34.16, with -20.24 for asset returns.

Based on Roku Inc (ROKU), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roku Inc (ROKU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.