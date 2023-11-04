PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is above average at 16.57x. The 36-month beta value for PYPL is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PYPL is $76.17, which is $20.53 above than the current price. The public float for PYPL is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. The average trading volume of PYPL on November 03, 2023 was 15.73M shares.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL)’s stock price has plunge by 1.05relation to previous closing price of 55.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-11-03 that Block stock was surging early on Friday after the company unveiled targets for more efficient growth. The move echoes a similar boost for PayPal as sentiment looks to be shifting around payment stocks.

PYPL’s Market Performance

PYPL’s stock has risen by 10.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.20% and a quarterly drop of -13.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for PayPal Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.84% for PYPL stock, with a simple moving average of -18.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PYPL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PYPL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $55 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PYPL Trading at -4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL rose by +10.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.54. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc saw -21.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from Scheibe Gabrielle, who sale 213 shares at the price of $63.38 back on Sep 05. After this action, Scheibe Gabrielle now owns 29,149 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc, valued at $13,500 using the latest closing price.

SCHULMAN DANIEL H, the President and CEO of PayPal Holdings Inc, purchase 26,065 shares at $76.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that SCHULMAN DANIEL H is holding 395,351 shares at $1,985,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+47.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.85. Equity return is now at value 18.82, with 4.93 for asset returns.

Based on PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL), the company’s capital structure generated 56.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.30. Total debt to assets is 14.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.