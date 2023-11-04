Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has increased by 2.33 when compared to last closing price of 70.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-11-03 that China’s commerce minister told Micron Technology Inc’s president Beijing would welcome the U.S. semiconductor company deepening its footprint in the Chinese market, signally a further thaw in relations between the world’s top two economies.

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is $80.80, which is $8.72 above the current market price. The public float for MU is 1.09B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MU on November 03, 2023 was 13.04M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

The stock of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has seen a 9.79% increase in the past week, with a 4.39% rise in the past month, and a 3.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for MU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.68% for MU stock, with a simple moving average of 12.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MU Trading at 5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU rose by +9.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.31. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 44.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from MEHROTRA SANJAY, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $66.13 back on Oct 31. After this action, MEHROTRA SANJAY now owns 695,437 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $462,883 using the latest closing price.

ALLEN SCOTT R., the CVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Micron Technology Inc., sale 8,882 shares at $67.79 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that ALLEN SCOTT R. is holding 49,575 shares at $602,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.39 for the present operating margin

-7.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at -37.54. Equity return is now at value -12.41, with -8.94 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.