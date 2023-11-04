Meta Platforms Inc (META) Stock Sees a0.32 Increase

In the past week, META stock has gone up by 5.10%, with a monthly gain of 2.32% and a quarterly plunge of -1.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Meta Platforms Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.10% for META’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is 27.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for META is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 46 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Meta Platforms Inc (META) is $376.56, which is $64.68 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.21B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On November 03, 2023, META’s average trading volume was 20.64M shares.

META) stock’s latest price update

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 310.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-03 that The UK markets authority has reached agreements with Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg’s businesses Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) to help protect fair competition on Amazon Marketplace and Meta’s Facebook Marketplace. The competition watchdog said in a statement today that it has accepted commitments from Amazon and Meta that were drawn up following investigations into their retail platforms last year.

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $365 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

META Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $312.01. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc saw 159.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 670 shares at the price of $303.11 back on Oct 31. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 32,990 shares of Meta Platforms Inc, valued at $203,084 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc, sale 670 shares at $316.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 33,660 shares at $212,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

+79.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 22.27, with 15.05 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Platforms Inc (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Meta Platforms Inc (META) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.