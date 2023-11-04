Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KGC is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KGC is $6.26, which is $0.78 above the current price. The public float for KGC is 1.22B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KGC on November 03, 2023 was 11.35M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

KGC) stock’s latest price update

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC)’s stock price has increased by 3.40 compared to its previous closing price of 5.30. However, the company has seen a 3.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-01 that In the ever-evolving financial landscape, gold mining stocks to buy continue to catch the discerning investor’s eye. Gold, with its elusive stature as a sanctuary during economic storms, shines brightly, especially during global unrest or other macroeconomic issues.

KGC’s Market Performance

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) has experienced a 3.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.60% rise in the past month, and a 12.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for KGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.21% for KGC’s stock, with a 15.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KGC Trading at 10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Kinross Gold Corp. saw 33.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corp. stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value 3.28, with 1.87 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.20. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 35.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.