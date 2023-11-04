IonQ Inc (IONQ) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of IonQ Inc (IONQ) has gone up by 14.50% for the week, with a -20.97% drop in the past month and a -25.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.27% for IONQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.68% for IONQ’s stock, with a 12.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for IonQ Inc (IONQ) by analysts is $15.87, which is $4.92 above the current market price. The public float for IONQ is 160.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.88% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of IONQ was 12.11M shares.

IONQ) stock’s latest price update

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.22 compared to its previous closing price of 11.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-02 that IonQ’s stock experienced a substantial 35.2% drop in October, mainly due to the departure of its co-founder and chief science officer. Despite this setback, IonQ’s leadership team remains strong, with several members having significant expertise in quantum computing.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $21 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IONQ Trading at -21.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares sank -24.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ rose by +13.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.52. In addition, IonQ Inc saw 236.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Monroe Christopher, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Jun 01. After this action, Monroe Christopher now owns 2,056,254 shares of IonQ Inc, valued at $2,150,000 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Peter Hume, the President and CEO of IonQ Inc, sale 11,726 shares at $10.52 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Chapman Peter Hume is holding 495,900 shares at $123,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -20.38, with -19.05 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, IonQ Inc (IONQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.