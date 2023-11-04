Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) has increased by 2.85 when compared to last closing price of 10.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-23 that The higher-for-longer interest-rate environment weighed on banks during the quarter as one central theme this earnings season, banking-industry players told MarketWatch.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) Right Now?

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HBAN is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HBAN is $11.84, which is $1.2 above the current price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HBAN on November 03, 2023 was 13.77M shares.

HBAN’s Market Performance

HBAN stock saw an increase of 12.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.03% and a quarterly increase of -13.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.53% for HBAN’s stock, with a -7.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HBAN Trading at 3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN rose by +11.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.91. In addition, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. saw -24.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Heller Paul G, who sale 23,817 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Aug 09. After this action, Heller Paul G now owns 505,910 shares of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., valued at $283,215 using the latest closing price.

Houston Helga, the Senior Exec. V. P. of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., sale 12,280 shares at $11.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Houston Helga is holding 594,564 shares at $146,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 13.21, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.