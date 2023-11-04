Examining the Volatility of Starbucks Corp.’s (SBUX) Stock

The stock of Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has gone up by 11.73% for the week, with a 11.30% rise in the past month and a 1.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.59% for SBUX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.07% for SBUX’s stock, with a 2.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) Right Now?

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBUX is 0.98.

The public float for SBUX is 1.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBUX on November 03, 2023 was 5.90M shares.

SBUX) stock’s latest price update

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX)’s stock price has soared by 2.80 in relation to previous closing price of 100.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2023-11-03 that Starbucks announced plans to expand its global footprint with 17,000 new locations by 2030 — while cutting $3 billion in costs within the next three years.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $118 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBUX Trading at 9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX rose by +11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.91. In addition, Starbucks Corp. saw 3.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from Ruggeri Rachel, who sale 679 shares at the price of $100.60 back on Jun 21. After this action, Ruggeri Rachel now owns 54,761 shares of Starbucks Corp., valued at $68,307 using the latest closing price.

Ruggeri Rachel, the evp, cfo of Starbucks Corp., sale 736 shares at $105.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Ruggeri Rachel is holding 56,028 shares at $77,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.