Citigroup Inc (C): A Technical Analysis

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Citigroup Inc (C) is $50.07, which is $8.13 above the current market price. The public float for C is 1.92B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of C on November 03, 2023 was 17.25M shares.

C) stock’s latest price update

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 41.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-01 that Bank stocks continued to trade mixed after the Federal Reserve said it would leave interest rates unchanged, as expected. Bank of America Corp. BAC dipped fractionally after losing 0.3% shortly before the Fed’s announcement.

C’s Market Performance

C’s stock has risen by 9.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.18% and a quarterly drop of -8.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Citigroup Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.47% for C’s stock, with a -8.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $43 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

C Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C rose by +9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.22. In addition, Citigroup Inc saw -7.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from MORTON ANDREW JOHN, who sale 28,096 shares at the price of $40.66 back on Oct 18. After this action, MORTON ANDREW JOHN now owns 410,060 shares of Citigroup Inc, valued at $1,142,397 using the latest closing price.

Turek Zdenek, the Chief Risk Officer of Citigroup Inc, sale 12,000 shares at $49.87 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Turek Zdenek is holding 155,979 shares at $598,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc stands at +14.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 6.61, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Citigroup Inc (C), the company’s capital structure generated 260.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.27. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Citigroup Inc (C) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.