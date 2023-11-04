Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV)

The 36-month beta value for XPEV is also noteworthy at 3.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 7 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XPEV is $114.38, which is -$1.62 below than the current price. The public float for XPEV is 669.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.46% of that float. The average trading volume of XPEV on November 03, 2023 was 13.46M shares.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.26 compared to its previous closing price of 16.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-03 that Flying cars may soon become a reality. In the past few years, dozens of flying car stocks have emerged with one mission, the creation of the world’s first and fully functional flying car.

XPEV’s Market Performance

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) has seen a 17.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.93% decline in the past month and a -7.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.50% for XPEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.53% for XPEV’s stock, with a 35.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for XPEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPEV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPEV Trading at 2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEV rose by +16.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.27. In addition, XPeng Inc ADR saw 73.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.82 for the present operating margin

+11.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPeng Inc ADR stands at -34.03. The total capital return value is set at -17.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.31. Equity return is now at value -27.12, with -14.54 for asset returns.

Based on XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV), the company’s capital structure generated 48.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.80. Total debt to assets is 25.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.