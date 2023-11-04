Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) by analysts is $16.53, which is -$5.67 below the current market price. The public float for AFRM is 223.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.97% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of AFRM was 14.09M shares.

AFRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) has increased by 5.51 when compared to last closing price of 21.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a 31.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-11-02 that Shares of payments provider Affirm (AFRM) jumped more than 19% after expanding its partnership with Amazon (AMZN) to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) services to the e-commerce giant’s business-to-business (B2B) clients.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

AFRM’s Market Performance

AFRM’s stock has risen by 31.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.78% and a quarterly rise of 41.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.60% for Affirm Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.08% for AFRM’s stock, with a 44.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFRM Trading at 11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +24.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +31.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.71. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc saw 129.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from GIC Private Ltd, who sale 203,905 shares at the price of $15.42 back on Jul 05. After this action, GIC Private Ltd now owns 11,887,747 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc, valued at $3,144,215 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc, sale 17,286 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 0 shares at $192,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.81 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc stands at -62.05. Equity return is now at value -38.25, with -13.03 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.