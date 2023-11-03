ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) has increased by 4.28 when compared to last closing price of 10.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-10-27 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) Right Now?

ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) by analysts is $16.00, which is $4.8 above the current market price. The public float for ZIP is 60.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.87% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of ZIP was 965.04K shares.

ZIP’s Market Performance

The stock of ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) has seen a 7.18% increase in the past week, with a -5.56% drop in the past month, and a -37.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for ZIP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.66% for ZIP stock, with a simple moving average of -31.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ZIP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZIP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZIP Trading at -13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP rose by +7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.98. In addition, ZipRecruiter Inc saw -31.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from SAKAMOTO RYAN T., who sale 2,441 shares at the price of $10.55 back on Oct 20. After this action, SAKAMOTO RYAN T. now owns 88,605 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc, valued at $25,758 using the latest closing price.

Garefis Amy, the EVP Chief People Officer of ZipRecruiter Inc, sale 11,948 shares at $14.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Garefis Amy is holding 150,546 shares at $172,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.75 for the present operating margin

+90.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZipRecruiter Inc stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 22.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.69. Equity return is now at value 95.95, with 7.96 for asset returns.

Based on ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP), the company’s capital structure generated 1,956.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.14. Total debt to assets is 78.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,937.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.