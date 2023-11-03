Zenvia Inc (ZENV): A Technical Analysis

The public float for ZENV is 8.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZENV on November 03, 2023 was 51.12K shares.

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ: ZENV)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.67 in comparison to its previous close of 1.12, however, the company has experienced a 9.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-11-17 that Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV ) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 17, 2022 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Cassio Bobsin – Founder and CEO Shay Chor – CFO Conference Call Participants Lucas Chaves – UBS Vitor Tomita – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Zenvia’s Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

ZENV’s Market Performance

Zenvia Inc (ZENV) has seen a 9.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.99% gain in the past month and a 57.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.46% for ZENV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.24% for ZENV’s stock, with a 36.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZENV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZENV stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for ZENV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ZENV in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $1.80 based on the research report published on September 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ZENV Trading at 20.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.98%, as shares surge +32.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZENV rose by +9.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1653. In addition, Zenvia Inc saw 12.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZENV

Equity return is now at value -19.24, with -10.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zenvia Inc (ZENV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.