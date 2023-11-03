Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) is 71.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YELP is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Yelp Inc (YELP) is $43.75, which is $0.96 above the current market price. The public float for YELP is 63.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.52% of that float. On November 03, 2023, YELP’s average trading volume was 619.84K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

YELP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) has increased by 2.42 when compared to last closing price of 41.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-02 that Yelp Inc.’s stock rose 3% in extended trading Thursday after the company reported quarterly revenue and earnings that topped analysts’ estimates, as well as strong annual sales guidance.

YELP’s Market Performance

Yelp Inc (YELP) has seen a 7.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.91% gain in the past month and a -5.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for YELP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.15% for YELP’s stock, with a 18.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YELP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YELP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for YELP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YELP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $39 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YELP Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YELP rose by +7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.36. In addition, Yelp Inc saw 56.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YELP starting from Nachman Joseph R, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $40.72 back on Oct 27. After this action, Nachman Joseph R now owns 279,232 shares of Yelp Inc, valued at $244,337 using the latest closing price.

Schwarzbach David A, the Chief Financial Officer of Yelp Inc, sale 2,750 shares at $42.37 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Schwarzbach David A is holding 213,934 shares at $116,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+85.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yelp Inc stands at +3.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.34. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 4.16 for asset returns.

Based on Yelp Inc (YELP), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 12.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yelp Inc (YELP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.