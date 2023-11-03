World Kinect Corp (WKC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for World Kinect Corp (NYSE: WKC) is above average at 11.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for World Kinect Corp (WKC) is $28.33, which is $8.25 above the current market price. The public float for WKC is 58.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WKC on November 03, 2023 was 624.16K shares.

World Kinect Corp (NYSE: WKC)’s stock price has increased by 7.21 compared to its previous closing price of 18.73. However, the company has seen a 1.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-28 that World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Michael Kasbar – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer Ira Birns – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Elsa Ballard – Vice President of Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Pavel Molchanov – Raymond James Ken Hoexter – Bank of America Ben Nolan – Stifel Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the World Kinect Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode.

WKC’s Market Performance

World Kinect Corp (WKC) has experienced a 1.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.59% drop in the past month, and a -9.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for WKC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.87% for WKC stock, with a simple moving average of -15.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WKC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WKC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WKC Trading at -7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKC rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.39. In addition, World Kinect Corp saw -26.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.36 for the present operating margin

+0.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Kinect Corp stands at +0.19. The total capital return value is set at 7.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value 5.56, with 1.41 for asset returns.

Based on World Kinect Corp (WKC), the company’s capital structure generated 52.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.51. Total debt to assets is 12.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.88 and the total asset turnover is 8.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, World Kinect Corp (WKC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.