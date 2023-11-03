What Recent Market Trends Mean for Terreno Realty Corp’s (TRNO) Stock

The stock of Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) has gone up by 6.49% for the week, with a -2.29% drop in the past month and a -7.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.38% for TRNO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.42% for TRNO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO) is above average at 28.95x. The 36-month beta value for TRNO is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRNO is $68.00, which is $14.41 above than the current price. The public float for TRNO is 81.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.89% of that float. The average trading volume of TRNO on November 03, 2023 was 535.35K shares.

TRNO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO) has increased by 1.27 when compared to last closing price of 54.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-20 that Industrial REITs have been battered by high interest rates and oversupply concerns. Their space remains in demand, and that demand could continue rising.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRNO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TRNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRNO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $60 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRNO Trading at -4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNO rose by +6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.09. In addition, Terreno Realty Corp saw -3.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRNO starting from COKE MICHAEL A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $59.60 back on Aug 04. After this action, COKE MICHAEL A now owns 395,988 shares of Terreno Realty Corp, valued at $596,000 using the latest closing price.

CARLSON LEROY E, the Director of Terreno Realty Corp, sale 4,000 shares at $58.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that CARLSON LEROY E is holding 37,791 shares at $233,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.42 for the present operating margin

+51.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terreno Realty Corp stands at +71.38. The total capital return value is set at 3.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76. Equity return is now at value 6.22, with 4.44 for asset returns.

Based on Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO), the company’s capital structure generated 37.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.05. Total debt to assets is 26.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.