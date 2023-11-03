What Recent Market Trends Mean for Terex Corp.’s (TEX) Stock

The stock of Terex Corp. (TEX) has seen a 4.61% increase in the past week, with a -8.10% drop in the past month, and a -21.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for TEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.07% for TEX stock, with a simple moving average of -8.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX) Right Now?

Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TEX is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TEX is $62.25, which is $13.21 above the current price. The public float for TEX is 65.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEX on November 03, 2023 was 925.93K shares.

TEX) stock’s latest price update

Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX)’s stock price has plunge by 4.67relation to previous closing price of 46.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Terex has strong sales growth in the double-digit range and increasing margins, positioning it for future growth. TEX market position is strong, and it is well-positioned to capitalize on global sustainability trends, waste recycling, and electrification. Despite its superior financial metrics compared to peers, TEX is trading at a lower forward EV/EBITDA multiple, indicating potential undervaluation.

TEX Trading at -10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.91. In addition, Terex Corp. saw 14.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from SACHS DAVID A, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $44.95 back on Oct 31. After this action, SACHS DAVID A now owns 37,500 shares of Terex Corp., valued at $337,150 using the latest closing price.

BECK JULIE A, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Terex Corp., purchase 1,100 shares at $45.59 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that BECK JULIE A is holding 66,353 shares at $50,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.77 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corp. stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 22.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.52. Equity return is now at value 38.00, with 14.94 for asset returns.

Based on Terex Corp. (TEX), the company’s capital structure generated 73.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.26. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Terex Corp. (TEX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.