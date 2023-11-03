What Recent Market Trends Mean for Bit Brother Limited’s (BETS) Stock

In the past week, BETS stock has gone down by -35.77%, with a monthly decline of -91.87% and a quarterly plunge of -92.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.78% for Bit Brother Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -88.53% for BETS stock, with a simple moving average of -95.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BETS is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BETS is 210.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On November 03, 2023, BETS’s average trading volume was 6.53M shares.

BETS) stock’s latest price update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.07 in relation to its previous close of 0.05. However, the company has experienced a -35.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BETS Trading at -91.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.59%, as shares sank -91.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BETS fell by -34.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3510. In addition, Bit Brother Limited saw -99.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1463.86 for the present operating margin

-94.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Brother Limited stands at -3354.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bit Brother Limited (BETS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.