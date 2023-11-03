What Recent Market Trends Mean for Altair Engineering Inc’s (ALTR) Stock

In the past week, ALTR stock has gone down by -0.89%, with a monthly decline of -8.43% and a quarterly plunge of -7.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Altair Engineering Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.61% for ALTR’s stock, with a -11.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45.

The public float for ALTR is 53.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALTR on November 03, 2023 was 267.83K shares.

ALTR) stock’s latest price update

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.81 compared to its previous closing price of 62.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that TROY, Mich., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, today announced that Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 14 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALTR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALTR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $67 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALTR Trading at -7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTR fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.95. In addition, Altair Engineering Inc saw 30.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTR starting from Scapa James Ralph, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $65.23 back on Oct 16. After this action, Scapa James Ralph now owns 0 shares of Altair Engineering Inc, valued at $652,339 using the latest closing price.

James R. Scapa Declaration of, the 10% Owner of Altair Engineering Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $65.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that James R. Scapa Declaration of is holding 0 shares at $326,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.95 for the present operating margin

+73.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altair Engineering Inc stands at -7.59. The total capital return value is set at -1.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.67. Equity return is now at value -7.71, with -3.81 for asset returns.

Based on Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.38. Total debt to assets is 28.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.