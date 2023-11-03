Westlake Corporation (WLK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is above average at 11.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Westlake Corporation (WLK) is $135.00, which is $14.01 above the current market price. The public float for WLK is 32.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WLK on November 03, 2023 was 467.08K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

WLK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) has increased by 4.12 when compared to last closing price of 116.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Westlake Chemical (WLK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.10 per share a year ago.

WLK’s Market Performance

Westlake Corporation (WLK) has experienced a 4.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.28% drop in the past month, and a -7.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for WLK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.32% for WLK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WLK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WLK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $129 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WLK Trading at -2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLK rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.31. In addition, Westlake Corporation saw 17.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLK starting from Chao David Tsung-Hung, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $131.00 back on Aug 23. After this action, Chao David Tsung-Hung now owns 10,148 shares of Westlake Corporation, valued at $131,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.52 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westlake Corporation stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 20.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.61. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 6.37 for asset returns.

Based on Westlake Corporation (WLK), the company’s capital structure generated 55.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.65. Total debt to assets is 26.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Westlake Corporation (WLK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.