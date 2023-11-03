Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.80 in comparison to its previous close of 7.02, however, the company has experienced a 25.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-12 that LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer experience software platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2023 after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Company management will host a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to discuss Weave’s financial results and provide a business update. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may.

Is It Worth Investing in Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) by analysts is $11.71, which is $4.23 above the current market price. The public float for WEAV is 40.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of WEAV was 460.20K shares.

WEAV’s Market Performance

WEAV’s stock has seen a 25.44% increase for the week, with a 10.27% rise in the past month and a -15.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for Weave Communications Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.10% for WEAV’s stock, with a 14.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEAV stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WEAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WEAV in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WEAV Trading at 2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEAV rose by +25.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.22. In addition, Weave Communications Inc saw 85.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEAV starting from Hyde Matthew C., who sale 6,983 shares at the price of $7.98 back on Oct 02. After this action, Hyde Matthew C. now owns 565,665 shares of Weave Communications Inc, valued at $55,724 using the latest closing price.

Hyde Matthew C., the Chief Revenue Officer of Weave Communications Inc, sale 6,983 shares at $10.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Hyde Matthew C. is holding 580,277 shares at $71,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.97 for the present operating margin

+62.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weave Communications Inc stands at -35.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54. Equity return is now at value -39.72, with -15.71 for asset returns.

Based on Weave Communications Inc (WEAV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.92. Total debt to assets is 35.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.