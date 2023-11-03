Vimeo Inc (VMEO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO)’s stock price has increased by 1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 3.07. However, the company has seen a 1.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) today announced the date for its third quarter 2023 earnings report and earnings video event. After the close of market trading on Monday, November 6, 2023, Vimeo will post its third quarter results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors. On Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET, Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its third quarter results. The live stream and replay of the video will be accessible to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.89.

The public float for VMEO is 143.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of VMEO was 961.06K shares.

VMEO’s Market Performance

VMEO stock saw a decrease of 1.96% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.34% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.11% for Vimeo Inc (VMEO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.97% for VMEO’s stock, with a -18.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMEO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VMEO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMEO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on May 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VMEO Trading at -12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMEO rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Vimeo Inc saw -9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMEO starting from Munson Gillian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.77 back on Mar 01. After this action, Munson Gillian now owns 847,802 shares of Vimeo Inc, valued at $75,414 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMEO

Equity return is now at value -6.11, with -3.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vimeo Inc (VMEO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.