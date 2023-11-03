Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Viemed Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: VMD) is above average at 37.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD) is $14.39, which is $7.59 above the current market price. The public float for VMD is 33.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VMD on November 03, 2023 was 93.38K shares.

VMD) stock’s latest price update

Viemed Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: VMD)’s stock price has soared by 12.03 in relation to previous closing price of 6.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

VMD’s Market Performance

Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD) has experienced a 10.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.15% rise in the past month, and a -19.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for VMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.91% for VMD’s stock, with a -22.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VMD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on March 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

VMD Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMD rose by +10.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.48. In addition, Viemed Healthcare Inc saw -10.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMD starting from Smokoff Timothy, who sale 10,361 shares at the price of $13.51 back on Jun 14. After this action, Smokoff Timothy now owns 67,332 shares of Viemed Healthcare Inc, valued at $139,977 using the latest closing price.

Kaushal Nitin, the Director of Viemed Healthcare Inc, sale 12,087 shares at $13.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Kaushal Nitin is holding 102,524 shares at $162,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.19 for the present operating margin

+60.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viemed Healthcare Inc stands at +4.48. The total capital return value is set at 8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.29. Equity return is now at value 7.42, with 5.54 for asset returns.

Based on Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.71. Total debt to assets is 0.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.