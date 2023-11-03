Veris Residential Inc (VRE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, VRE stock has gone down by -0.43%, with a monthly decline of -11.08% and a quarterly plunge of -24.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Veris Residential Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.97% for VRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veris Residential Inc (NYSE: VRE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.20.

The public float for VRE is 83.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of VRE was 649.88K shares.

VRE) stock’s latest price update

Veris Residential Inc (NYSE: VRE)’s stock price has soared by 6.20 in relation to previous closing price of 13.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Taryn Fielder – General Counsel and Secretary Mahbod Nia – Chief Executive Officer Amanda Lombard – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Wolfe – Citi Research Steve Sakwa – Evercore ISI Anthony Paolone – JPMorgan Josh Dennerlein – Bank of America Thomas Catherwood – BTIG Operator Greetings and welcome to the Veris Residential Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VRE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VRE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $14 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRE Trading at -15.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -11.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRE fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.17. In addition, Veris Residential Inc saw -11.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRE starting from KATZ A. AKIVA, who sale 10,607 shares at the price of $18.75 back on Aug 31. After this action, KATZ A. AKIVA now owns 5,195,930 shares of Veris Residential Inc, valued at $198,881 using the latest closing price.

KATZ A. AKIVA, the Director of Veris Residential Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $18.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that KATZ A. AKIVA is holding 5,206,537 shares at $1,883,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRE

Equity return is now at value -6.77, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Veris Residential Inc (VRE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.