Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Veracyte Inc (VCYT) has seen a 9.45% increase in the past week, with a 4.05% gain in the past month, and a -12.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for VCYT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.04% for VCYT’s stock, with a -8.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VCYT is 1.66.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for VCYT is 71.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VCYT on November 03, 2023 was 524.42K shares.

VCYT) stock’s latest price update

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT)’s stock price has increased by 6.13 compared to its previous closing price of 21.06. However, the company has seen a 9.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Ahead of possible volatility in the market, investors may find some measure of confidence in undervalued stocks. From a psychological perspective, companies that sit well outside the well-beaten path offer the perception that they trade below their intrinsic value.

VCYT Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT rose by +9.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.13. In addition, Veracyte Inc saw -5.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from JONES EVAN/ FA, who sale 3,090 shares at the price of $30.17 back on Jul 19. After this action, JONES EVAN/ FA now owns 35,173 shares of Veracyte Inc, valued at $93,232 using the latest closing price.

JONES EVAN/ FA, the Director of Veracyte Inc, sale 838 shares at $30.14 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that JONES EVAN/ FA is holding 37,601 shares at $25,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.68 for the present operating margin

+57.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc stands at -12.33. The total capital return value is set at -3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value -2.71, with -2.52 for asset returns.

Based on Veracyte Inc (VCYT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.35. Total debt to assets is 1.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veracyte Inc (VCYT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.