Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VTYX is -0.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VTYX is 43.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTYX on November 03, 2023 was 733.76K shares.

VTYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) has surged by 0.48 when compared to previous closing price of 14.44, but the company has seen a -3.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) announces positive top-line data from a phase II study evaluating its pipeline candidate, VTX002, for treating moderate-to-severely active ulcerative colitis. Stock down.

VTYX’s Market Performance

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) has seen a -3.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -48.91% decline in the past month and a -59.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.97% for VTYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.30% for VTYX’s stock, with a -57.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTYX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VTYX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VTYX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $63 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VTYX Trading at -47.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -51.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTYX fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.16. In addition, Ventyx Biosciences Inc saw -55.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTYX starting from Subramaniam Somu, who sale 49,152 shares at the price of $30.03 back on Oct 09. After this action, Subramaniam Somu now owns 8,439,635 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc, valued at $1,475,858 using the latest closing price.

NSV Partners III LP, the 10% Owner of Ventyx Biosciences Inc, sale 49,152 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that NSV Partners III LP is holding 8,439,635 shares at $1,475,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTYX

The total capital return value is set at -35.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.19. Equity return is now at value -55.30, with -51.68 for asset returns.

Based on Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.44. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.