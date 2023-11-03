Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) has surged by 2.63 when compared to previous closing price of 10.25, but the company has seen a 1.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Howard Lorber – President & Chief Executive Officer Nick Anson – President & Chief Operating Officer-Liggett Vector Brands Bryant Kirkland – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Karru Martinson – Jefferies Operator Welcome to Vector Group Ltd.

Is It Worth Investing in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) is above average at 9.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for VGR is 133.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VGR on November 03, 2023 was 718.28K shares.

VGR’s Market Performance

VGR’s stock has seen a 1.45% increase for the week, with a 1.25% rise in the past month and a -9.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for Vector Group Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.53% for VGR stock, with a simple moving average of -12.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on March 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VGR Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGR rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.68. In addition, Vector Group Ltd saw -11.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGR starting from KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.32 back on Sep 11. After this action, KIRKLAND J BRYANT III now owns 450,623 shares of Vector Group Ltd, valued at $103,200 using the latest closing price.

LAMPEN RICHARD, the EVP/COO of Vector Group Ltd, purchase 10,000 shares at $10.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that LAMPEN RICHARD is holding 797,627 shares at $103,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.08 for the present operating margin

+30.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vector Group Ltd stands at +10.67. The total capital return value is set at 58.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vector Group Ltd (VGR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.