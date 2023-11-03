United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) has increased by 5.73 when compared to last closing price of 409.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-02 that Although 2023 has witnessed a massive surge in relevant industries – most notably artificial intelligence – investors may want to consider value stocks to buy at the current juncture. Why? Basically, the good times probably won’t last forever.

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) Right Now?

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for URI is at 1.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for URI is $496.18, which is $64.58 above the current market price. The public float for URI is 67.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume for URI on November 03, 2023 was 707.35K shares.

URI’s Market Performance

The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has seen a 7.23% increase in the past week, with a 2.07% rise in the past month, and a -7.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for URI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.39% for URI’s stock, with a 3.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $535 based on the research report published on April 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

URI Trading at -1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI rose by +7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $423.44. In addition, United Rentals, Inc. saw 21.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from Asplund Dale A, who sale 14,157 shares at the price of $475.27 back on Aug 30. After this action, Asplund Dale A now owns 6,379 shares of United Rentals, Inc., valued at $6,728,379 using the latest closing price.

Grace William E., the EVP, CFO of United Rentals, Inc., sale 725 shares at $359.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Grace William E. is holding 6,520 shares at $260,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.76 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Rentals, Inc. stands at +18.08. The total capital return value is set at 18.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 33.79, with 10.09 for asset returns.

Based on United Rentals, Inc. (URI), the company’s capital structure generated 173.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.38. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.