United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for UFCS is $18.00, which is -$1.64 below the current market price. The public float for UFCS is 21.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume for UFCS on November 03, 2023 was 97.34K shares.

UFCS) stock’s latest price update

United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ: UFCS)’s stock price has dropped by -3.77 in relation to previous closing price of 20.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that United Fire Group (UFCS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago.

UFCS’s Market Performance

United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) has experienced a -4.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.56% drop in the past month, and a -5.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for UFCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.15% for UFCS’s stock, with a -17.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UFCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UFCS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UFCS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for UFCS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UFCS Trading at -1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFCS fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.07. In addition, United Fire Group Inc saw -28.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UFCS starting from Cataldo Robert Francis, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $22.27 back on May 26. After this action, Cataldo Robert Francis now owns 11,252 shares of United Fire Group Inc, valued at $11,132 using the latest closing price.

Woolstenhulme Micah G, the VP & Chief Risk Officer of United Fire Group Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $22.19 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Woolstenhulme Micah G is holding 31,098 shares at $22,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UFCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Fire Group Inc stands at +1.53. The total capital return value is set at -1.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value -4.34, with -1.02 for asset returns.

Based on United Fire Group Inc (UFCS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.41. Total debt to assets is 2.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.