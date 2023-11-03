UNIFI, Inc.’s (UFI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, UFI stock has gone down by -8.09%, with a monthly decline of -12.24% and a quarterly plunge of -19.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.19% for UNIFI, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.33% for UFI’s stock, with a -23.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UNIFI, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for UNIFI, Inc. (UFI) by analysts is $12.00, which is $6.48 above the current market price. The public float for UFI is 15.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of UFI was 89.09K shares.

UFI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of UNIFI, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) has decreased by -8.09 when compared to last closing price of 6.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that Unifi (UFI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.39 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.47. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago.

UFI Trading at -11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -11.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFI fell by -8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.60. In addition, UNIFI, Inc. saw -30.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UFI starting from LANGONE KENNETH G, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $7.03 back on Sep 15. After this action, LANGONE KENNETH G now owns 1,806,402 shares of UNIFI, Inc., valued at $21,090 using the latest closing price.

LANGONE KENNETH G, the Director of UNIFI, Inc., purchase 4,800 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that LANGONE KENNETH G is holding 1,803,402 shares at $33,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.29 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for UNIFI, Inc. stands at -7.43. Equity return is now at value -15.85, with -9.64 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, UNIFI, Inc. (UFI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.