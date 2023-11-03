Understanding the 2.99% Volatility Levels of CoreCivic Inc’s (CXW) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, CXW stock has gone up by 3.51%, with a monthly gain of 20.11% and a quarterly surge of 39.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for CoreCivic Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.67% for CXW stock, with a simple moving average of 33.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) Right Now?

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CoreCivic Inc (CXW) is $15.50, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for CXW is 110.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CXW on November 03, 2023 was 778.83K shares.

CXW) stock’s latest price update

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.00 in relation to its previous close of 13.00. However, the company has experienced a 3.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) announced today that it will release its 2023 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXW stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CXW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXW in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CXW Trading at 19.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +19.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXW rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.88. In addition, CoreCivic Inc saw 14.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXW starting from Carter, Cole G., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Oct 16. After this action, Carter, Cole G. now owns 221,162 shares of CoreCivic Inc, valued at $55,400 using the latest closing price.

Carter, Cole G., the EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of CoreCivic Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $10.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Carter, Cole G. is holding 226,162 shares at $51,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoreCivic Inc stands at +6.63. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 8.55, with 3.81 for asset returns.

Based on CoreCivic Inc (CXW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.20. Total debt to assets is 42.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CoreCivic Inc (CXW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.