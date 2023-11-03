U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) has gone down by -2.33% for the week, with a -4.56% drop in the past month and a -6.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.77% for SLCA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.22% for SLCA’s stock, with a -3.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) is 6.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLCA is 2.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) is $17.33, which is $5.19 above the current market price. The public float for SLCA is 74.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.44% of that float. On November 03, 2023, SLCA’s average trading volume was 683.03K shares.

SLCA) stock’s latest price update

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.76 in relation to its previous close of 11.93. However, the company has experienced a -2.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that U.S. Silica’s (SLCA) operational performance continues to generate a significant cash flow, giving it the opportunity to pay off additional debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLCA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SLCA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SLCA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $17 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLCA Trading at -8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLCA fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.92. In addition, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc saw -2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLCA starting from Shinn Bryan Adair, who sale 41,501 shares at the price of $14.06 back on Sep 12. After this action, Shinn Bryan Adair now owns 1,419,183 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc, valued at $583,338 using the latest closing price.

Shinn Bryan Adair, the CEO of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc, sale 58,499 shares at $13.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Shinn Bryan Adair is holding 1,460,684 shares at $818,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.19 for the present operating margin

+20.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 9.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 21.88, with 7.09 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA), the company’s capital structure generated 163.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.09. Total debt to assets is 48.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.