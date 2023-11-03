Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, TWST stock has gone up by 11.03%, with a monthly decline of -7.38% and a quarterly plunge of -24.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.86% for Twist Bioscience Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for TWST’s stock, with a -9.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TWST is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) is $26.22, which is $8.91 above the current market price. The public float for TWST is 55.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.82% of that float. On November 03, 2023, TWST’s average trading volume was 993.11K shares.

TWST) stock’s latest price update

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST)’s stock price has soared by 10.82 in relation to previous closing price of 15.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Today, we take a look synthetic biology company Twist Bioscience Corporation for the first time since spring. The company recently signed collaboration deals with two new drugmakers and saw upward analyst price target revisions after strong Q2 results.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $27 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWST Trading at -11.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares sank -7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +11.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.93. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corp saw -27.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Cho Dennis, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.20 back on May 10. After this action, Cho Dennis now owns 29,297 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp, valued at $132,000 using the latest closing price.

Starovasnik Melissa A., the Director of Twist Bioscience Corp, sale 1,732 shares at $26.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Starovasnik Melissa A. is holding 11,340 shares at $45,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.33 for the present operating margin

+41.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corp stands at -107.02. The total capital return value is set at -32.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.96. Equity return is now at value -28.34, with -23.41 for asset returns.

Based on Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST), the company’s capital structure generated 12.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.73. Total debt to assets is 9.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.