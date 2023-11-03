Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) is $9.78, which is $2.79 above the current market price. The public float for TCN is 256.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCN on November 03, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

TCN) stock’s latest price update

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN)’s stock price has increased by 4.02 compared to its previous closing price of 6.72. However, the company has seen a 4.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that REITs offer an opportunity to buy real estate at a discount. Private equity players are already taking advantage of this. We highlight 2 likely buyout candidates.

TCN’s Market Performance

Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) has experienced a 4.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.14% rise in the past month, and a -22.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for TCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.87% for TCN stock, with a simple moving average of -14.64% for the last 200 days.

TCN Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCN rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.93. In addition, Tricon Residential Inc saw -9.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+80.80 for the present operating margin

+88.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tricon Residential Inc stands at +113.77. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.86. Equity return is now at value 8.16, with 2.49 for asset returns.

Based on Tricon Residential Inc (TCN), the company’s capital structure generated 152.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.32. Total debt to assets is 46.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.