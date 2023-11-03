Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) is $6.40, which is $4.74 above the current market price. The public float for TRVI is 41.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRVI on November 03, 2023 was 67.12K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

TRVI) stock’s latest price update

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI)’s stock price has dropped by -5.68 in relation to previous closing price of 1.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

TRVI’s Market Performance

TRVI’s stock has fallen by -5.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.63% and a quarterly drop of -28.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.56% for Trevi Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.73% for TRVI’s stock, with a -27.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRVI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TRVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRVI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRVI Trading at -19.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares sank -19.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVI fell by -5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8610. In addition, Trevi Therapeutics Inc saw -13.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRVI starting from Delfini Lisa, who sale 785 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Oct 11. After this action, Delfini Lisa now owns 35,901 shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,586 using the latest closing price.

Delfini Lisa, the Chief Financial Officer of Trevi Therapeutics Inc, sale 711 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Delfini Lisa is holding 34,394 shares at $1,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVI

The total capital return value is set at -40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.07. Equity return is now at value -35.11, with -29.95 for asset returns.

Based on Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.87. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.