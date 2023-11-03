Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has seen a 3.21% increase in the past week, with a -24.62% drop in the past month, and a -50.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.75% for TMDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.77% for TMDX stock, with a simple moving average of -43.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) is $90.00, which is $50.41 above the current market price. The public float for TMDX is 31.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TMDX on November 03, 2023 was 816.04K shares.

TMDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) has increased by 4.05 when compared to last closing price of 38.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart and liver failure, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2023 after market close on Monday, November 6, 2023.

TMDX Trading at -25.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -22.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.35. In addition, Transmedics Group Inc saw -35.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Gordon Stephen, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $54.22 back on Oct 02. After this action, Gordon Stephen now owns 18,789 shares of Transmedics Group Inc, valued at $271,100 using the latest closing price.

Hassanein Waleed H, the President & CEO of Transmedics Group Inc, sale 7,500 shares at $68.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Hassanein Waleed H is holding 529,191 shares at $511,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.64 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transmedics Group Inc stands at -38.77. The total capital return value is set at -17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.84. Equity return is now at value -18.13, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.50. Total debt to assets is 24.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.