Trading Update: T Stamp Inc (IDAI) Stock Endures 9.09% Monthly Volatility

The stock of T Stamp Inc (IDAI) has seen a 4.72% increase in the past week, with a -16.35% drop in the past month, and a -33.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.09% for IDAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.39% for IDAI’s stock, with a -38.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: IDAI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IDAI is at -0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for IDAI is $5.00, which is $3.67 above the current market price. The public float for IDAI is 6.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume for IDAI on November 03, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

IDAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: IDAI) has increased by 14.66 when compared to last closing price of 1.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-01 that T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI, EURONEXT:AIID) has addressed its position regarding the collection and use of biometric data in humanitarian contexts. The company in August announced that it was awarded the D-Seal covering both information technology security and responsible data practices for its identity authentication technology used in humanitarian projects.

IDAI Trading at -19.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares sank -14.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI rose by +4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3800. In addition, T Stamp Inc saw -44.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-224.30 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for T Stamp Inc stands at -224.54. The total capital return value is set at -306.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -332.65. Equity return is now at value -300.88, with -144.26 for asset returns.

Based on T Stamp Inc (IDAI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.77. Total debt to assets is 21.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T Stamp Inc (IDAI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.