Trading Update: Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Stock Endures 8.53% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has gone up by 18.97% for the week, with a 25.97% rise in the past month and a -30.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.53% for RIOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.56% for RIOT stock, with a simple moving average of 6.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 4.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) by analysts is $16.65, which is $5.3 above the current market price. The public float for RIOT is 187.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.06% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of RIOT was 19.26M shares.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.44 in relation to its previous close of 11.30. However, the company has experienced a 18.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-02 that There seems to be good news for the markets with the likelihood of rate cuts in 2024. With potential expansionary policies, the S&P 500 is likely to trend higher.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $15.60 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIOT Trading at 12.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares surge +15.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT rose by +19.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.81. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc saw 234.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from Marleau Hubert, who sale 51,165 shares at the price of $12.28 back on Aug 17. After this action, Marleau Hubert now owns 27,860 shares of Riot Platforms Inc, valued at $628,306 using the latest closing price.

D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, the Director of Riot Platforms Inc, sale 26,000 shares at $19.16 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that D’Ambrosio Lance Varro is holding 13,441 shares at $498,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10. Equity return is now at value -21.80, with -19.73 for asset returns.

Based on Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.