Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) is above average at 53.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) is $96.36, which is $3.93 above the current market price. The public float for TW is 113.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TW on November 03, 2023 was 877.86K shares.

TW) stock’s latest price update

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.16 in relation to its previous close of 90.48. However, the company has experienced a 4.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-31 that Tradeweb Markets is an early fintech that brought U.S. Treasury trading into the technological age. The company is increasing its market share across assets, including interest rate, credit, and equity products.

TW’s Market Performance

TW’s stock has risen by 4.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.89% and a quarterly rise of 11.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Tradeweb Markets Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.24% for TW stock, with a simple moving average of 20.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $89 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TW Trading at 8.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.03. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc saw 40.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Peterson Justin, who sale 13,550 shares at the price of $83.88 back on Oct 16. After this action, Peterson Justin now owns 52,760 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc, valued at $1,136,546 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Justin, the Chief Technology Officer of Tradeweb Markets Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $84.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Peterson Justin is holding 52,760 shares at $1,686,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Equity return is now at value 7.18, with 5.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.