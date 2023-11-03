Tiptree Inc (TIPT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ: TIPT) has increased by 12.26 when compared to last closing price of 15.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-26 that GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) (the “Company”) will hold a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s Q3 2023 results. A copy of the Q3 2023 investor presentation, to be used during the conference call, will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website prior to the call, located at www.tiptreeinc.com. If you have a question for management that you would like answered on the call.

Is It Worth Investing in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ: TIPT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ: TIPT) is above average at 86.75x. The 36-month beta value for TIPT is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TIPT is $2.94, The public float for TIPT is 21.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. The average trading volume of TIPT on November 03, 2023 was 55.77K shares.

TIPT’s Market Performance

TIPT’s stock has seen a 12.26% increase for the week, with a 9.73% rise in the past month and a 7.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for Tiptree Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.65% for TIPT’s stock, with a 12.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIPT Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIPT rose by +12.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.74. In addition, Tiptree Inc saw 23.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TIPT starting from Ilany Jonathan, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $14.27 back on Jun 07. After this action, Ilany Jonathan now owns 187,571 shares of Tiptree Inc, valued at $22,832 using the latest closing price.

Ilany Jonathan, the Chief Executive Officer of Tiptree Inc, purchase 2,900 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Ilany Jonathan is holding 185,971 shares at $43,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TIPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.19 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tiptree Inc stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 10.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.05. Equity return is now at value 2.02, with 0.26 for asset returns.

Based on Tiptree Inc (TIPT), the company’s capital structure generated 82.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.33. Total debt to assets is 11.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Tiptree Inc (TIPT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.