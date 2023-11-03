The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Owens & Minor, Inc.’s (OMI) Stock

The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) has seen a 10.00% increase in the past week, with a -1.34% drop in the past month, and a -18.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for OMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.80% for OMI’s stock, with a -10.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) by analysts is $18.80, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for OMI is 69.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.06% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of OMI was 838.99K shares.

OMI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) has increased by 5.94 when compared to last closing price of 14.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-24 that RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) plans to release financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Friday, November 3, 2023, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same day. Participants may access the call via the toll-free dial-in number at 1-888-300-2035, or the toll dial-in number at 1-646-517-7437. The conference ID access code is 1058917. All intere.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on October 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

OMI Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.80. In addition, Owens & Minor, Inc. saw -20.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Pesicka Edward A, who sale 38,780 shares at the price of $19.28 back on Jun 16. After this action, Pesicka Edward A now owns 708,373 shares of Owens & Minor, Inc., valued at $747,487 using the latest closing price.

Pesicka Edward A, the President & CEO of Owens & Minor, Inc., sale 38,780 shares at $19.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Pesicka Edward A is holding 747,153 shares at $746,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.94 for the present operating margin

+16.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor, Inc. stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value -10.58, with -1.81 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 293.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.60. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.78 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.