The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s (ODFL) Stock

The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has gone up by 5.15% for the week, with a -3.55% drop in the past month and a -4.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.71% for ODFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.42% for ODFL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is 34.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ODFL is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) is $413.00, which is $24.17 above the current market price. The public float for ODFL is 93.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On November 03, 2023, ODFL’s average trading volume was 660.17K shares.

ODFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) has plunged by -0.47 when compared to previous closing price of 390.65, but the company has seen a 5.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that The 4 factor dividend growth strategy aims to blend the ease of investing in an ETF with the appeal of holding individual stocks. The strategy focuses on high-quality companies with above-average dividend yields to generate market-beating returns. The strategy has shown mixed results so far, outperforming the market in some months but underperforming in others.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $416 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODFL Trading at -4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $397.73. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. saw 37.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from Stith Thomas A. III, who sale 225 shares at the price of $411.66 back on Aug 11. After this action, Stith Thomas A. III now owns 1,342 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., valued at $92,624 using the latest closing price.

Hartsell Steven W., the SVP – Sales of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., sale 403 shares at $405.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Hartsell Steven W. is holding 491 shares at $163,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.65 for the present operating margin

+35.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. stands at +22.00. The total capital return value is set at 48.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.85. Equity return is now at value 32.56, with 24.54 for asset returns.

Based on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.