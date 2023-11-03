The Impact of Market Fluctuations on CRA International Inc.’s (CRAI) Stock

In the past week, CRAI stock has gone down by -13.93%, with a monthly decline of -16.53% and a quarterly plunge of -22.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for CRA International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.47% for CRAI’s stock, with a -21.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CRA International Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI) Right Now?

CRA International Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CRAI is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRAI is $127.50, which is $48.03 above the current market price. The public float for CRAI is 6.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume for CRAI on November 03, 2023 was 21.32K shares.

CRAI) stock’s latest price update

CRA International Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI)’s stock price has dropped by -14.13 in relation to previous closing price of 97.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that The price-to-sales ratio is a convenient tool to gauge the value of stocks incurring losses or in an early development cycle. Stocks like GIII, JAKK, TITN, CRAI and KBH hold promise.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRAI stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for CRAI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRAI in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $53 based on the research report published on July 24, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

CRAI Trading at -18.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -16.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRAI fell by -13.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.90. In addition, CRA International Inc. saw -31.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRAI starting from Maleh Paul A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $105.65 back on Aug 23. After this action, Maleh Paul A now owns 169,158 shares of CRA International Inc., valued at $528,228 using the latest closing price.

Yellin Jonathan D, the EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL of CRA International Inc., sale 1,250 shares at $108.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Yellin Jonathan D is holding 20,400 shares at $135,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.94 for the present operating margin

+28.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for CRA International Inc. stands at +7.35. The total capital return value is set at 17.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.42. Equity return is now at value 19.38, with 7.07 for asset returns.

Based on CRA International Inc. (CRAI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.62. Total debt to assets is 22.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CRA International Inc. (CRAI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.