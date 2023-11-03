The -13.99% Simple Moving Average of SilverCrest Metals Inc’s (SILV) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, SILV stock has gone down by -0.20%, with a monthly gain of 15.08% and a quarterly surge of 7.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for SilverCrest Metals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.22% for SILV stock, with a simple moving average of -13.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) Right Now?

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) by analysts is $6.69, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for SILV is 141.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.48% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of SILV was 1.22M shares.

SILV) stock’s latest price update

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV)’s stock price has increased by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 4.95. However, the company has seen a -0.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Eric Fier – Chief Executive Officer Chris Ritchie – President Pierre Beaudoin – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Stephen Soock – Stifel John Sclodnick – Desjardins Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to SilverCrest reports Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

SILV Trading at 4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +15.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc saw -17.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+52.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverCrest Metals Inc stands at +71.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.32. Equity return is now at value 26.91, with 21.94 for asset returns.

Based on SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.28. Total debt to assets is 14.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.