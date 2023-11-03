The -13.88% Decline of Theratechnologies Inc.’s (THTX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, THTX stock has gone up by 16.18%, with a monthly decline of -43.68% and a quarterly plunge of -44.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.34% for Theratechnologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.67% for THTX’s stock, with a -63.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) is $6.96, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for THTX is 24.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of THTX on November 03, 2023 was 287.84K shares.

THTX) stock’s latest price update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX)’s stock price has soared by 20.22 in relation to previous closing price of 0.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX ) stock is dropping on Thursday after the biopharmaceutical company announced a proposed public share offering. Theratechnologies is selling 12.5 million shares of THTX stock at a price of $1 per share.

Analysts’ Opinion of THTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THTX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for THTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for THTX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $9 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

THTX Trading at -36.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares sank -47.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THTX rose by +16.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4510. In addition, Theratechnologies Inc. saw -69.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.24 for the present operating margin

+54.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Theratechnologies Inc. stands at -59.00. The total capital return value is set at -68.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -191.19. Equity return is now at value -1116.86, with -38.19 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.