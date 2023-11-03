The -12.75% Simple Moving Average of Four Corners Property Trust Inc’s (FCPT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) has seen a 6.54% increase in the past week, with a 0.95% gain in the past month, and a -12.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for FCPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.02% for FCPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) is above average at 20.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) is $26.67, which is $5.0 above the current market price. The public float for FCPT is 89.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FCPT on November 03, 2023 was 546.76K shares.

FCPT) stock’s latest price update

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.82 in comparison to its previous close of 21.93, however, the company has experienced a 6.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.42 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.41 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCPT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FCPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FCPT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCPT Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCPT rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.48. In addition, Four Corners Property Trust Inc saw -13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCPT starting from MOODY JOHN S, who sale 7,200 shares at the price of $26.25 back on Jun 15. After this action, MOODY JOHN S now owns 60,650 shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc, valued at $189,000 using the latest closing price.

HANSEN DOUGLAS B, the Director of Four Corners Property Trust Inc, purchase 9,425 shares at $26.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that HANSEN DOUGLAS B is holding 54,376 shares at $250,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.39 for the present operating margin

+65.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Four Corners Property Trust Inc stands at +43.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.91. Equity return is now at value 8.09, with 4.12 for asset returns.

Based on Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT), the company’s capital structure generated 88.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.87. Total debt to assets is 45.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.