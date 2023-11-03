Steelcase, Inc. (SCS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE: SCS)’s stock price has increased by 0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 11.12. However, the company has seen a 6.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-15 that With more workers expected to return to the office, Steelcase is likely to experience a favorable environment for revenue recovery. Margins are also expected to improve further due to lower raw material prices. Despite the absence of a specific triggering factor, the company appears to be undervalued and is likely to attract investors’ attention.

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Right Now?

Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SCS is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SCS is $11.38, which is -$0.42 below the current market price. The public float for SCS is 84.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.29% of that float. The average trading volume for SCS on November 03, 2023 was 935.33K shares.

SCS’s Market Performance

The stock of Steelcase, Inc. (SCS) has seen a 6.48% increase in the past week, with a 1.45% rise in the past month, and a 29.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for SCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.54% for SCS’s stock, with a 33.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCS Trading at 10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS rose by +6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.01. In addition, Steelcase, Inc. saw 57.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Sep 22. After this action, O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S now owns 307,252 shares of Steelcase, Inc., valued at $330,600 using the latest closing price.

Krestakos Robert G, the VP, Global Operations of Steelcase, Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $7.84 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Krestakos Robert G is holding 114,289 shares at $39,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+28.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase, Inc. stands at +1.05. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 6.52, with 2.39 for asset returns.

Based on Steelcase, Inc. (SCS), the company’s capital structure generated 84.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.72. Total debt to assets is 31.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Steelcase, Inc. (SCS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.